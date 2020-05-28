Marlene H. Glaze
1941 - 2020
Marlene H. Glaze

Menasha - Marlene H. Glaze, age 79, a resident of Menasha, died Monday morning, April 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 10, 1941 in Reedsville, daughter of the late Clarence and Erma (Nickolaus) Maertz. Marlene graduated from Dr. Martin Lutheran High School, Class of 1959 and Dr. Martin Lutheran College, Class of 1963 in New Ulm, MN. On July 7, 1963 she married Jerald Glaze at St. John - St. James Lutheran Church, Reedsville. Marlene taught lower grades at St. John's Lutheran School, Maribel for several years and later had an in - home day care for 21 years. As a member of Riverview Lutheran Church she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was active in LWMS activities and loved visiting church shut ins. She tour directed, with her husband, for 30 years at Nationwide Travelers, Appleton. As a volunteer she spent numerous years at the Hearthstone Home, Bargain Garden Thrift store, and the PAC. Marlene was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed politics, and was a poll worker for many years. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Jerry Glaze, Menasha; her children: Sheryl (Todd) Jaskolski, Black Creek, Kerri (Rick) Lorge, Neenah, Pam (Steve) Nickles, Appleton, Randall (Jennifer) Glaze, Brillion; 11 grandchildren: Sasha (Jared), Alissa (Jason), Noell, Brittany, Stephanie, Trent, Aubrey, Chandler (Jason), Chelsea (Zac), Kristen (fiancé Cam) and Lillian; six great grandchildren and another one due in August; and a brother and sister-in-law: Ron (Nancy Cornelius) Maertz. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step father: Elmer Haese; a brother and sister-in-law: Howard (Gertrude) Maertz; an infant sister; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Richard & Irene (Dreesen) Glaze; and a sister-in-law: Janet Glaze. A Memorial Service for Marlene will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Riverview Lutheran Church, 136 W. Seymour Street, Appleton. Officiating at the Memorial Service will be the Rev. Timothy Wagner & the Rev. Dennis Belter. The family will greet relatives and friends at Riverview Lutheran Church, Appleton, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial of her cremated remains will occur at St. John St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Reedsville. The service will also be live streamed and archived at www.riverviewlutheran.org/onlineworship. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Theda Care at Home and Hospice, especially nurse Loraine, for the wonderful care extended to Marlene and her family. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Memorials are appreciated and a fund will be established at a later date in Marlene's name. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com The Wieting Funeral Homes of Brillion & Reedsville is assisting the family.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Calling hours
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Riverview Lutheran Church
JUN
5
Service
02:00 PM
live streamed and archived at www.riverviewlutheran.org/onlineworship
JUN
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Riverview Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Wieting Funeral Home - Reedsville
15 North 7th Street
Reedsville, WI 54230
(920) 754-4088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 20, 2020
What can I say, I miss her already! Marlene was my older sister and we had many fun times growing up. She was very athletic and funny and loved a good prank. We worked on the farm together and played sports together. When I moved to California, she visited me many times. I was around her when her children were small and I enjoyed getting to know all of them. We shared a love of animals, plants, sports.. especially the Packers. Marlene always supported me as her little brother and I have many fond memories. I send my heartfelt thoughts to Jerry, the kids, and their spouses and grandkids. This is a sad time for all of us. From Ron Maertz and Nancy Cornelius (brother and sister-in-law)
Ron Maertz
Brother
May 10, 2020
Marlene was my babysitter and next door neighbor 35 years ago. I have such fond memories of her and her family. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Kelly Lenz (Knapton)
May 5, 2020
I have lost a very special friend who I enjoyed spending time with whether it was going out to lunch or watching the Packer games. I will truly miss her.
Carol Lamp
May 5, 2020
Marlene was my teacher in Maribel and a good friend of our family (Marvin and Carol Schultz). I recall keeping in touch for many years through visits and the annual Christmas card with pictures of your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sherry Rezba
Friend
May 4, 2020
I remember the great time we had in the Branson trips.
sally campshure
Friend
May 4, 2020
What a wonderful and beautiful godmother, who radiated her love of Jesus with everyone she knew, cared about, and even just met. What a joy and blessing to spend the rest of her days with her Savior -Jesus. Love, thoughts, hugs, and prayers to her loving family.
"Lord, in loving contemplation
Fix our hearts and eyes on Thee
Till we taste Thy full salvation
And Thine unveiled glory see." (CW Hymn 111 v. 5)
Amy McCargar
Friend
May 4, 2020
I remember Marlene from many functions at Harold and Faye Krueger's home in Reedsville. I recall a very vibrant Christian spirit and a joy-filled personality. I am so sorry for your loss.
Deb (Zimmermann) Barnes
Acquaintance
