What can I say, I miss her already! Marlene was my older sister and we had many fun times growing up. She was very athletic and funny and loved a good prank. We worked on the farm together and played sports together. When I moved to California, she visited me many times. I was around her when her children were small and I enjoyed getting to know all of them. We shared a love of animals, plants, sports.. especially the Packers. Marlene always supported me as her little brother and I have many fond memories. I send my heartfelt thoughts to Jerry, the kids, and their spouses and grandkids. This is a sad time for all of us. From Ron Maertz and Nancy Cornelius (brother and sister-in-law)

Ron Maertz

Brother