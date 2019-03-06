|
Marlene J. Liebergen
Fort Atkinson - Marlene J. Liebergen of Fort Atkinson entered eternal life on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born in Reedsville, Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Elmer and Gertrude (Mahnke) Prochnow, and was baptized, confirmed and later married in the same church, St. John - St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville.
She married Gerald Liebergen and the couple became the parents of four children with three surviving along with Gerald, Lauren Elise (John) Spenner of Riverside, Iowa, Lon Elliot of West Branch, Iowa and Lane Erin Liebergen of Fort Atkinson. She is further survived by five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one brother and four sisters-in-law, Terry (Karen) Prochnow of Reedsville, Ruth Prochnow of Green Bay, Patricia (Marvin) Krahn of Brillion and JoAnn (Richard) Stelzer of Wayside and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son Lance Eric, a grand-son, Nathan Morrison, her parents, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Norbert and Adele Liebergen, two sisters and a brother-in-law, Pearl Plate and Gloria (Al) Vigil, two brothers and a sister-in-law Harland (Geraldine) Prochnow, and Carlos Prochnow.
The family will receive condolences on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Bethany Lutheran Church Fort Atkinson, after which time a funeral song service will be held in her memory. A luncheon will follow.
Those wishing to give memorials may consider Bethany Lutheran Church or the education wing, Crown of Life Christian Academy, or St. John - St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville or the .
The above obituary is exactly as Marlene wrote it.
In addition, internment will be held at Knollwood Mausoleum outside Manitowoc, on Monday, March 11, at 12:30.
So much more could be said about this beautiful and gracious wife, mother, sister and friend, and the full and blessed life she lived. Although years of struggling with COPD may have worn down her body, her spirit continues on, now pain free and breathing easy, safe in the arms of our Savior. This extraordinary, caring lady will be missed tremendously. We have been truly blessed to have had her in our lives.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019