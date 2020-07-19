Marlene (Toltzmann) Longmeyer
Manitowoc - On Tuesday July 14th 2020 Marlene (Toltzmann) Longmeyer entered God's eternal presence. She passed away peacefully at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc.
Marlene, 81, was born on May 26th 1939 to Earl "Smoky" and Anna (Sleger) Toltzmann in Manitowoc. Marlene was a 1957 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln HS and married HS sweetheart James Longmeyer on Feb 13, 1960 at St Boniface Catholic Church. At time of marriage they moved to Janesville, WI for 12 years before moving back to Manitowoc in 1973. They celebrated 45 loving years of marriage. Together there wasn't a back road they did not travel.
She was a member at Janesville Cargill United Methodist, Manitowoc Wesley Methodist and Manitowoc Lakeshore United Methodist.
Marlene worked at Janesville National Bank, Manitowoc Savings Bank, St Mary's Home, In-home child care for 12 years and parish secretary at St. Mary's Catholic Church for 12 years until her retirement in 2005.
Marlene's volunteer activities were numerous. Activities include a member or participation in Girl Scouts, Manitowoc Historical Society, Holy Family Hospital, Senior Center, United Methodist Women, Hope House and Manitowoc Area Visitors Center
Her proudest joy came from her children and their families. Daughter: Katherine (Hans) Haberman; and children: Brian Haberman and his daughter Aubree; Jeff (Jamie) Haberman, and Harley Haberman, all from Manitowoc. Son: William (Melissa) Longmeyer of Tennessee; their children: Derek Longmeyer of Oshkosh WI, Lindsay Longmeyer of Green Bay WI, Josh (Sarah) Banken of Tennessee and Reese Banken of Tennessee.
Marlene had a passion for travel. Travel highlights included visiting 46 states and a 25th wedding anniversary to Germany. Planning a vacation was as much fun as actually going. Anywhere she and Jim went they would see as much history as possible. She knew Wisconsin well and would go practically anywhere and she could tell you many out of the way sights Jim introduced her to or she found on her own.
Someone once asked her what her talent was and it was decided that hers was organizational skills in everything she did; family, travel, cooking, planning and hosting the Christmas Eve supper for 40 years. Gatherings were never without detailed food menus, place settings, fine china and appointed dishwashers.
When Marlene wasn't taking care of everyone else, she enjoyed shopping for bargains at thrift stores, playing Mexican poker, Dominoes, Yahtzee, Menards rebating, sewing and reading.
Marlene is survived by her children, grandchildren, step grandchildren and great grandchild; her brothers Dick (Joan) Toltzmann of Green Valley AZ, Dale (Shiela) Toltzmann of Friendship WI, Bruce Toltzmann of Tucson AZ; her sisters Nancy Vilhauer of Chippewa Falls WI and Patty (Jim) Kirchen of Manitowoc.
Marlene is preceded in death by her husband: Jim; her parents; parents-in law: Carl and Evelyn Longmeyer; brother: Roy Toltzmann; sister and brother in law: Jean (Fred) Onasch; brother-in-law: Rev. Melvin Vilhauer; brother and sisters-in-laws: Allen and Ruthanne Longmeyer; Carol (Little) Wilims and Tom Little; and nephew: Mark Toltzmann.
Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lakeshore United Methodist Church, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Carly Kuntz.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lakeshore United Methodist Church, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.