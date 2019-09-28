|
|
Marlene M. Strathmann
Manitowoc - Marlene M. Strathmann, age 82, a Manitowoc resident, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 1, 1937 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late John and Esther (Schrimpf) Gerl. Marlene was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1955. On June 14, 1958 she married Joseph C. Strathmann at St. Paul Catholic Church, Manitowoc. She worked for the Hot Lunch Program at St. Paul Catholic School, did alterations at Berks LTD and retired from the Holy Family Convent kitchen in 2010. Marlene was an avid member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish including the St. Claire Society, Prayer Shawl, and an Extraordinary Communion Distributor at Grand site. She enjoyed in her spare time reading, knitting, and crocheting including making many prayer shawls.
Marlene is survived by her children: Tom (Kathanie) Strathmann, Mary (Jeff) Bast, Jean (Wayne) Tess, Judy Strathmann, and Mark Strathmann (Nadine Illichmann); six grandchildren: Ryan (Katie) Bast, Matthew (Danae) Strathmann, Jenessa (Parker) Dennis, Lindsey Tess, Austin Tess, and Aiden Strathmann; two great grandsons: Nolan and Tanner Bast; brother-in-law: Mark Sedlacek. Special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband: Joseph Strathmann; parents: John and Esther (Schrimpf) Gerl; one sister: Diane Sedlacek; four brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law: Charles (Jeanette) Strathmann, Paul Strathmann, Marie Strathmann, Mildred Jocis, Grace (Francis) Blahnik, Ethel (Eddy) Walters; one nephew: Jack Strathmann; one niece: Kathy Zimbar.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand Avenue (1416 Grand Avenue). Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Bill Evans and Deacon Al Boeldt. Burial at Calvary Cemetery will follow the Mass.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 South 14th Street). A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. lead by Deacon Mike Dolezal. The visitation will continue Monday morning, September 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their tender care and compassion, especially caregivers Jane and Brenda.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 28, 2019