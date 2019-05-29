|
|
Marlene Rose Brandl
Stevens Point - Marlene Rose Brandl, age 72, passed away at her home on Friday, May 24, 2019.
She was born in Manitowoc, WI on February 27, 1947. Her parents were the late Robert B. and Marcella M. (Popp) Brandl. Her most fond childhood memories were of growing up on her family's farm. She graduated from Valders High School in 1965.
She joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966. At a time where most women did not go overseas to war, Marlene used her talents to become one of the first 3 women to become a baker since WWII. She was stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. She was honorably discharged in 1967.
Marlene continued her education in the mid 1980's and received her Associates degree in Business and Marketing at Mid-State Technical College. While at school, she obtained high honors and competed in the DECA National Academic Competition for students studying marketing, business management, and finance in San Francisco, CA. Marlene obtained her realtor's license and worked as a Loan Specialist in Stevens Point, WI.
Marlene had the highest respect for those who served and sacrificed in the armed forces. During her time in the Marine Corps (during the Vietnam Conflict), she developed a deep appreciation and compassion for those who sacrificed so much for their country. Marlene had often recalled how she witnessed the effects of war on those she knew. This prompted her to join the V.V.A. (Vietnam Veterans of America). She often volunteered to help raise money for veteran causes and volunteered her time to listen to others, helping them to cope with the struggles of coming home after war.
She is survived by 4 children, Jody (Jodi Thorstenson) Ogle of Stevens Point, WI, Marcie (Troy) Shulfer of Stevens Point, WI, Will Chapin of Stevens Point, WI, and Kevin Chapin of Nekoosa, WI; and 11 grandchildren, Jordyn, Torrey, Alexandria, Cassandra, Hunter, Forrest, Lane, Caitlin, Keegan, Traeh, and Phoebe.
She is also survived by 7 siblings, Marge (Dan) Kiel of Manitowoc, WI, Marilyn Kadow of Manitowoc, WI, Ron (Barb) Brandl of Manitowoc, WI, Marie (Lance) Pickett of Las Vegas, NV, Marcia Forbes of Sun Prairie, WI, Rodney Brandl of Manitowoc, WI, and MaryBeth (Jeff) McMorrow of Freedom, WI.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Ogle; and brother-in-law, Roger Kadow.
A time of visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Boston Funeral Home, in Stevens Point, WI. A Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31st, at the funeral home, with an hour of visitation preceding from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Full military honors will follow the service.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 29, 2019