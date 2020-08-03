Marlies Roethke



Red Wing - Marie Louise "Marlies" Roethke, 91, of Red Wing, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Saint Mary's Campus in Rochester.



The day our Mom/Oma was born, the adventures began! From growing up in Germany to traveling the world with Dad/Opa, her life was full of excitement, entertaining, family, friends, Bridge, dogs and cooking! We imagine she is already Heaven's "Top Chef"!



She married our Dad on October 23, 1948. The way she told the story, he met her at a dance and promptly proclaimed that she was the one. It took her awhile to warm up to him, but it was the beginning of a beautiful love story. We children grew up in Glens Falls, N.Y. and later in life, she and Dad moved to Red Wing, a city they grew to love. What wonderful memories we all have of heading down the Mississippi River on the houseboat! Dad called her his First Mate, but we all knew who the real Captain was!



Survivors include two daughters, and one daughter-in-law, (Jutta and Pat Furca, Lynn and Wesley Bishop, and Karen Roethke), 8 grandchildren, ( Kristen (Lane) Manning: Jeff (Michelle) Grosser; Stephanie Roethke and special friend, Sam; Kaela (Bobby) Turley; Meredith Harvey, Maddie Bishop and special friend, Max; Garrett (Ashley) Bishop; and Blake (Brett) Bishop Ballard, 10 great grandchildren, (Reese and Myles Manning; Amory and Ashton Grosser; Bobby, Owen and Griffin Turley; and Isabella, Riley and Grayson Bishop, and 8 wonderful grand and great grand dogs, (Olive, Dudley, Jimi, Ellie, Kendal, Lucy, Mr. G and Mrs. Robinson (Brown) and two kitties, Marley and Peanut.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dieter; her beloved son, Stephan and her adoring husband, Frank. Mom loved dogs and always welcomed strays into our family. Her love of dachshunds brought her Schnitzel, Ruddie, Holly and most recently, her sweet little Bobbin.



We want to offer our special thanks for the wonderful care Mom was recently given at St. Crispin Living Community during rehab and to the special family she had at Deer Crest, where she called home. She loved the staff and friends she made there and always raved about the wonderful food! We also want to thank the AMAZING staff on the 7th Tower cardiac floor of St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester for their care and support during this difficult time.



Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private family memorial service will be held in the future. Mahn Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Red Wing is assisting the family with arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store