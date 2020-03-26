|
Oshkosh - Marnee J. Kummerow, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her residence in Oshkosh. She was born on September 20, 1939 to the late Clayton and Fern (Bebeau) Rocheleau in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. She attended St. Luke's Catholic School until 1953 and Washington High School where she graduated with the class of 1957. On March 22, 1958 she married Paul Kummerow at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Two Rivers. They were together until his passing on December 31, 1971. Together they had five children.
Marnee worked at Schroeder's Department Store as the office manager until she retired in 2004 after 40 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed reading, working on her flower gardens and spending time with her family. After many years of making every holiday special for those she loved, in her later years she became a beloved guest of her children and their families.
Marnee's greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother and she was proud to watch her family grow. She is survived by her five children, Kevin (Angela) Kummerow, Jeffrey (Rene) Kummerow, Diane (Joseph) Friday, Lauri (Mark) Collins, and Mary (Eben) Johnson; 11 grandchildren, Shannon, David, Joshua, Zachary, Paul, Mari, Shanika, Keili, Nowa, Abigail, and Emily; 11 great-grandchildren, Alden, Makayla, Lily, Molly, Caden, Alex, Leeora, Allison, Ema, Aidan, and Yujin.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Marnee was preceded in death by three unborn children, grandson Keni, and her sister and brother-in-law Darlene and Eugene Lorge.
We love you, Mom, and will miss you every day. We take comfort in knowing that you are now reunited with the love of your life, our Dad.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020