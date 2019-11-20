Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
5601 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Boemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha A. Boemer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha A. Boemer Obituary
Martha A. Boemer

Manitowoc - Entered into eternal life peacefully in Manitowoc, WI at Shady Lane Nursing Home on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the age of 66. Beloved daughter of the late Edward J. Boemer and the late Grace Burke Boemer. Dear sister of Beth Boemer, Jane (Steve McMahon) Foster and Ellen (Dave) Loring. Loving aunt of Eddie (Risha) Foster, Maureen (James) Vasselli, Ann Marie (Mike) Showalter, Mike (Lindsay) Foster, Brandon (Steph) Loring and Katie (Tom) Lacy. Great aunt of Surya, Katherine, Avani, Emily, Reva, William, Everett, Maddox, Jacob, Farrah and Baby Boy Lacy (arriving soon!). She is also survived by her good friend, Irene McCarthy.

Martha was very happy and social with a kind, gentle nature and a love of life. She will be deeply missed. She loved her family, her friends, her dog (Beau), music, jigsaw puzzles, the Brewers, the Packers, Marquette games, limousines, and traveling. She was also a proud employee of McDonald's for over 30 years and a talented Special Olympian who won gold medals for bowling and bocce ball.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM at St. Monica's Catholic Church, 5601 N. Santa Monica Blvd. (N. Santa Monica and E. Silver Spring Dr,). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:15 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorials in Martha's name may be made to North Suburban Special Olympics, 1008 Woodview Drive, Grafton WI 53024, or Eisenhower, Inc. (for adults with disabilities), 4425 W. Woolworth Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53218.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family gives special thanks for Martha's caregivers, Lori, Gerri, Essie, and Maggie, and for the compassionate care given to Martha by the entire staff at Shady Lane for over 8 years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -