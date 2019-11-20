|
Martha A. Boemer
Manitowoc - Entered into eternal life peacefully in Manitowoc, WI at Shady Lane Nursing Home on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the age of 66. Beloved daughter of the late Edward J. Boemer and the late Grace Burke Boemer. Dear sister of Beth Boemer, Jane (Steve McMahon) Foster and Ellen (Dave) Loring. Loving aunt of Eddie (Risha) Foster, Maureen (James) Vasselli, Ann Marie (Mike) Showalter, Mike (Lindsay) Foster, Brandon (Steph) Loring and Katie (Tom) Lacy. Great aunt of Surya, Katherine, Avani, Emily, Reva, William, Everett, Maddox, Jacob, Farrah and Baby Boy Lacy (arriving soon!). She is also survived by her good friend, Irene McCarthy.
Martha was very happy and social with a kind, gentle nature and a love of life. She will be deeply missed. She loved her family, her friends, her dog (Beau), music, jigsaw puzzles, the Brewers, the Packers, Marquette games, limousines, and traveling. She was also a proud employee of McDonald's for over 30 years and a talented Special Olympian who won gold medals for bowling and bocce ball.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 9:30 AM until 10:15 AM at St. Monica's Catholic Church, 5601 N. Santa Monica Blvd. (N. Santa Monica and E. Silver Spring Dr,). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:15 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Memorials in Martha's name may be made to North Suburban Special Olympics, 1008 Woodview Drive, Grafton WI 53024, or Eisenhower, Inc. (for adults with disabilities), 4425 W. Woolworth Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53218.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family gives special thanks for Martha's caregivers, Lori, Gerri, Essie, and Maggie, and for the compassionate care given to Martha by the entire staff at Shady Lane for over 8 years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019