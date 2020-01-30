|
|
Martha R. Korinek
Manitowoc - Martha R. Korinek, age 93, of Manitowoc, died Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Martha was born on April 5, 1926 in the town of Cato, daughter of the late Joseph A. and Anna B. (Stasek) Kopidlansky. She graduated with the class of 1945 from Valders High School. On November 5, 1947 Martha married Louis F. "Weasel" Korinek at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville. He preceded her in death on February 13, 2006. She worked for Mirro Aluminum Company for 25 years as an assembler until her retirement. Martha enjoyed sewing, gardening, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community and a past member of the Valders Senior Citizens and the Auxiliary of Kubale-O'Connell Post# 6179 of Kellnersville.
She is survived by seven children: Vicki (Linden) Suter, Peoria, AZ, Lori Korinek, Williamsburg, VA, Mary Collar, Appleton, Dan (Brenda) Korinek, Manitowoc, Rob (Kay) Korinek, Manitowoc, Jeff Korinek, Manitowoc, and his special friend: Sara Seibert, Linda (Jamie) Flynn, Stoughton, twelve grandchildren: Anna Suter and her fiancée Savannah, Nathan Craigmiles and his fiancée Sarah, Kate Collar, Nick Collar and his special friend Courtney, Jessy (Charlie) Zander, Sara Steeber and her special friend Ryan, Jake (Nikki) Korinek, Kristopher Korinek and his special friend Alissa, April (Mark) Gass, Lindsay (Jason) Bergel, Adam Flynn and his fiancée Cassandra, Dylan Flynn; nine great-grandchildren: Elliot Zander, Eli Korinek, Simon Steeber, Amelia Norton, Olivia Gass, Carter Gass, Madison Bergel, Blake Bergel, Levi Flynn; one sister: Helen Lieterman, Portage, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph (Anna) Kopidlansky; her husband: Louis "Weasel" Korinek; one infant son: David Korinek; one grandson: Luke Sutter, one son-in-law: Andrew Collar; four brothers and sisters-in-law: Joseph (Mary) Kopidlansky, Daniel (Caroline Hanna) Kopidlansky, Louis (Hazel) Kopidlansky and Leonard (Monica) Kopidlansky; three sisters and four brothers-in-law: Anna (Harry) Reick, Mary (Clarence) Cohen, Ruth (Carl) Reitmeyer, John Leiterman.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, 8100 Brunner Road, Newton. Rev. John Dombrowski will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial, Deacon Steve Zimmer Homilist with entombment at the Knollwood Mausoleum on Friday. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday at the church from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. The family has suggested in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020