Marvin A. Juedes
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Marvin A. Juedes, age 70, a Two Rivers resident, passed away Monday morning, February 11, 2019 at Hamilton Care Center of Two Rivers.
Marvin was born on September 18, 1948 in Kellnersville, WI., son of the late Richard and Elsie (Holtz) Juedes. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1966. On February 10, 1973 he married the former Nancy Coenen at St. Lukes Catholic Church of Two Rivers. Marvin was a chief engineer at Formrite Tube Company and also worked for Hamilton Manufacturing of Two Rivers. He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, the Society of Automotive Engineers, the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and the Knights of Columbus. Marvin enjoyed woodworking, cooking, gardening (especially his own garden), bowling, fishing, spending time with family and could fix anything. He loved attending his grandchildren's activities who were the lights of his life.
Survivors include his wife: Nancy Juedes; two daughters and one son-in-law: Julie Juedes, Jennifer and Steve Weier; one son and daughter-in-law: Richard and Nicole Juedes; three grandchildren: Gabriella, Julian and Natalie Weier; one brother and two sisters-in-law: Thomas and Bonnie Juedes, Elaine Juedes; one sister: Lila Decker; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gary and Lori Coenen, Greg and Mary Coenen and Jim Coenen; and special family friend: Tom Maruna. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Richard and Elsie Juedes; one brother: Edgar Juedes; one brother-in-law: Edwin Decker; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Kenneth and Jean Coenen.
Funeral Services will be held at noon on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marvin's name to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com.
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral
arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff, especially his "girlfriends", at Hamilton Care Center and Rehabilitation, as well as Amy Schleunes NP for all the wonderful care she provided for Marv all these years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 13, 2019