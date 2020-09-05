Marvin Borchardt
On September 4, 2020, at the age of 90, Marvin Reinhold George Borchardt, was welcomed home into the loving embrace of our heavenly Father. He was born on August 18, 1930 in Wayside to Rudolph and Hilda (Loppnow) Borchardt. Christ claimed him to be his own through the waters of baptism at Zion Lutheran Church in Wayside. This is the same church that he later confirmed his faith in the Lord in 1944. He attended both De Pere and Brillion High Schools.
Marvin was a farmer and later worked 27 years as a machinist at the Manitowoc company retiring in 1993. Marvin served in the US Army from 1956 to 1958. On November 1, 1958 he married Elaine Caroline Menges. God blessed them with four children: Mark, John, Beth, and Sara. Steadfast in their faith they raised their children with Christian values. His joy was doing his best to be a loving husband and father. Living a full and blessed life in a beautiful house that he built with help of many family members. Great memories were made under this roof such as reading Dr. Seuss to his kids and grandkids, or reciting passages of the poem "Hiawatha" written by Longfellow. He busied himself with many woodworking and antique refinishing projects.
Marvin always enjoyed nature, especially hunting and bird watching (even feeding the turkey vultures). He marveled at God's beauty as the family travelled throughout the US and Canada, occasionally spending spring in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Marvin and Elaine spent their retirement buying and selling antiques. Collecting antiques and frequenting auctions and estate sales in search of "treasures" was one of their favorite pastimes. He would include the grandchildren by making an adventure out of going to Tisler's Salvage Yard "treasure" hunting.
Survivors include his children: son, John and his wife Cindy (Ruh) of Wayside. Daughter, Beth and her husband Allan Schultz of Darboy. Daughter, Sara and her husband Robbie Kvitek of Green Bay; grandchildren: Ben (Alyssa) Borchardt, Abby (Logan) Witthuhn, Samuel Schultz, Annie Schultz and special friend Dave Skinkis, and Emily Schultz. He is also survived by his sisters Bernadine Lemke and Esther Lemke. Sisters-in-laws Judith Menges; Alberta Borchardt, Dorothy Zenke, and Carol Borchardt; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Elaine (Menges) Borchardt; son Mark, infant grandson Trace William Kvitek, parents Rudolph and Hilda Borchardt, step-mother Malinda Koch Borchardt, Parents in-law, Bernhardt and Gladys (Stelzer) Menges; brothers Gilbert (Verna) Borchardt, Wilbert (Doris, Caroline) Borchardt, Norbert (Jeanette) Borchardt, Melvin Borchardt, Edward Borchardt, and Meinhard Borchardt; sisters Lorina (Melvin Hahn, Sylvester) Fels and Luella (Donald) Miller; brothers-in-law Lester Lemke and Theodore Lemke. Bernard Menges
Friends and family may call at Zion Lutheran Church, 8378 County Road W, Greenleaf (Wayside) on Wednesday, September 9, from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Masks and social distancing required. Service will begin promptly at 11:00 AM with Pastor Austen Welter officiating. The family realizes the risks of Covid in our midst and for everyone's safety there will also be live streaming of the funeral viewable through zionwayside.org
or the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting his family with arrangements. Please go to www.nickelfh.com
to leave online condolences to his family.
Our family wants to extend a special thank you to Dawn and the staff at Wayside Parkview Estates for providing a loving home for Marvin the last few years.