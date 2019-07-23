|
|
Marvin C. Koch
Manitowoc - Marvin C. Koch, age 80, currently a resident of the Bay at North Ridge of Manitowoc, passed away Saturday evening, July 20, 2019.
Marvin was born in Two Rivers on October 10, 1938, son of the late Martin and Viola (Pilger) Koch. He attended St. Mark's Parochial School and Washington High School in Two Rivers, and also nine months at Lakeshore Technical Institute in Cleveland. Marvin served his country as a member of the U.S. Army, entering just after the Korean War in 1955 serving until his honorable discharge in 1958. He served most of his time in Germany. Marvin was employed with Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for twenty-five years and retired as a core maker molder from Grey Iron Foundry in Manitowoc. He was a life member of AMVETS Post #1032 of Reedsville; he loved the outdoors - especially fishing & camping; and enjoyed time spent with his friends and family.
He is survived by his children: Dennis Lyman, Bruce Lyman, Jay Lyman, John (Emmy) Koch, Karen Koch (Jim Shirk), Luann (Kevin) Schumacher, and Melanie (Moises) Contreras; his grandchildren: Courtney, Derrick, Alyse, Dillion, Joann, Bruce, Montanna, Bryce, Juletta, Moises, and Jose'; along with ten great-grandchildren. He is further survived by four sisters and a brother: Marlene (Clyde) Braunel, Alice LeClair, Cindy (Dale) DeBauche, Mary (Tom) Luedtke, Jim (Kathy) Koch; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Adolph Miller; one sister, LouAnn, and a brother-in-law, Bob LeClair.
The family will greet friends and relatives at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers, from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon, Friday, July 26, 2019. A short time of reflection will take place at 12 o'clock to conclude the visitation. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, with full military graveside honors presented by members of American Legion Post #165 and VFW Post #1248 of Two Rivers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street Two Rivers, is assisting the Koch family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 23 to July 24, 2019