Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church
916 Pine Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church
916 Pine Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Laabs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin H. Laabs


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin H. Laabs Obituary
Marvin H. Laabs

Manitowoc - Marvin Laabs, age 85, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc.

Marvin was born on February 13, 1934 in Cooperstown, Manitowoc County. He was the son of the late Gustav and Erna Gauger Laabs. Marvin was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1952. From 1957 to 1963 he served with the United States Army. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Marvin returned to Manitowoc and started working on the home farm which he took over operation of the farm in 1970. In 1996 he became employed at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church and School as a custodian from where he retired in 2005. On September 18, 1954 he married Audrey A. Bauch at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Newtonburg. Marvin was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church and in past years he played a trumpet in the Jolly Farm Hands Polka Band.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Audrey; three children: David (Judy) Laabs, Naomi (Shawn) Sadowski, and Daniel (Melissa) Laabs, all of Manitowoc; seven grandchildren: Will (Leah) Schmidt, Hannah Schmidt, Carolee Schmidt and special friend, Kevin Wenzel, Brandon Laabs, Bryce Laabs, Derek Laabs, and Lucas Laabs; three great grandchildren: Mallory, Aiden, and Nate; one sister: Emilie Luebke, Manitowoc; one brother-in-law: Elton Raether, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Leroy Laabs, and one sister, Gertrude Raether.

Funeral services will be held 6 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 916 Pine Street, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Daniel Sims and Rev. Glenn Schwanke. Burial will take place at Knollwood Cemetery on Tuesday morning. Relatives and friends may call at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 6 p.m.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 10 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
Download Now