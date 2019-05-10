|
|
Marvin H. Laabs
Manitowoc - Marvin Laabs, age 85, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc.
Marvin was born on February 13, 1934 in Cooperstown, Manitowoc County. He was the son of the late Gustav and Erna Gauger Laabs. Marvin was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1952. From 1957 to 1963 he served with the United States Army. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Marvin returned to Manitowoc and started working on the home farm which he took over operation of the farm in 1970. In 1996 he became employed at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church and School as a custodian from where he retired in 2005. On September 18, 1954 he married Audrey A. Bauch at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Newtonburg. Marvin was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church and in past years he played a trumpet in the Jolly Farm Hands Polka Band.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Audrey; three children: David (Judy) Laabs, Naomi (Shawn) Sadowski, and Daniel (Melissa) Laabs, all of Manitowoc; seven grandchildren: Will (Leah) Schmidt, Hannah Schmidt, Carolee Schmidt and special friend, Kevin Wenzel, Brandon Laabs, Bryce Laabs, Derek Laabs, and Lucas Laabs; three great grandchildren: Mallory, Aiden, and Nate; one sister: Emilie Luebke, Manitowoc; one brother-in-law: Elton Raether, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Leroy Laabs, and one sister, Gertrude Raether.
Funeral services will be held 6 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 916 Pine Street, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Daniel Sims and Rev. Glenn Schwanke. Burial will take place at Knollwood Cemetery on Tuesday morning. Relatives and friends may call at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 6 p.m.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 10 to May 12, 2019