Marvin R. Borchardt
Wayside - Marvin R. Borchardt, 90, Wayside, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday September 4, 2020.
Friends may visit at Zion Lutheran Church, 8378 Cty Rd. W. Greenleaf (Wayside) after 9:00AM Wednesday September 9, 2020 until time of service at 11:00AM with Pastor Austen Welter officiating burial in the church cemetery, with full military honors.
A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition. Please go to www.nickelfh.com
to send online condolences. Livestream of the service will be available on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page at 11:00AM on Wednesday. Due to Covid, masks and social distancing are highly encouraged if attending the visitation and or service. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the family.