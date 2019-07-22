|
Marvin S. Pokorski
Manitowoc - Marvin S. Pokorski, age 77, a Manitowoc resident, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
He was born August 3, 1941 in Manitowoc, son of the late Alex and Theresa (Tomchek) Pokorski. Marvin attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1959. He served in the United States Army, spending time in Korea as a mechanic and teaching English to Korean students. Marvin was employed as a journeyman plumber/pipe fitter with Green Bay Local Union 400, helping build many notable places including nuclear plants throughout his career. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. Marvin was a fan of all types of racing and was a member of Eastern Wisconsin Stock Car Racing and the Midwest Sprint Car Association. He was an avid supporter of his son's accomplishments and Pokorski Motor Sports. Marvin also joined his daughter and son-in-law at tracks to support them and their Emme Racing Team. Some of his proudest and happiest times where spent at race tracks with friends and family.
Survivors include his three children: Pamela (Michael) Emme, Manitowoc, Melissa (Dave) Schultz, Manitowoc, and Paul (Lynn) Pokorski, West Bend; six grandchildren: Mariah Emme, Sun Prairie, Ezra Emme, Madison, Kira Schultz (Fiancé Daniel), Oshkosh, Ian Schultz, Manitowoc, Alex Pokorski, West Bend, and Heather Pokorski, West Bend; one brother-in-law: Jack Treadwell, South Haven, MN; three nieces and one nephew: Debbie, David, Shelly, and Mary Jo; and the mother of his children: Karin Braunel-Tuschl (Chuck Tuschl), Whitelaw. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister: Marion Treadwell.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services have been held. Marvin has been laid to rest at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery, Northeim.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of River Woods Place, Rivers Bend Health and Rehab, and Aurora Hospice for the care and compassion they have shown to Marvin.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 22 to July 23, 2019