Mary A. (Konitzer) Brisco
Manitowoc - Mary Ann Konitzer Brisco, age 63, a resident of Manitowoc, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay following a massive brain aneurysm.
Mary was born July 26, 1955 in Two Rivers to Andrew and Alice (Beiker) Konitzer, Sr. She attended Washington High School in Two Rivers, and worked for many years at Northern Labs in Wisconsin and later relocated to Texas. On June 29, 2002, she married Larry L. Brisco in Mishicot. Mary enjoyed going to the casinos with her husband, Larry and spending time with her family, friends, and especially her cat, Gizzy. In recent years, her husband moved her back to Wisconsin to be closer to her family.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Brisco; her children, Sheila Brisco and Jeremy DeBauche; step son, Austin Brisco; step daughter, Stephanie (Tim) Young; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Richard (Marylee) Konitzer, Gene (Phyllis) Konitzer, Susan (Dan) McKenna, Andrew (Joan) Konitzer, Jr., Jim Konitzer (Linda Justema), Debbie (Dan) Kleckner, Mike Konitzer, and Dave (Linda) Konitzer; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Alice Konitzer, Sr; and a brother, Steve Konitzer.
According to Mary's wishes, there will be no funeral services held. Cremation has taken place.
Mary lived life to the fullest. She was a kind, loving, caring and giving person. She became an organ donor knowing she would be saving a lot of lives with the amazing gift of her organs. In her honor, Aurora BayCare Medical Center raised a Life Flag at their hospital for her organ donation.
Donations can be made to a or givetolife.org
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Brisco family with funeral arrangements.
A special thanks to Jessica P. and the 3rd floor ICU nursing staff at Aurora BayCare and the UW Transplant Team from Madison, Wisconsin.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 19 to July 21, 2019