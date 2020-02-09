|
|
Mary A. Dempsky
Manitowoc - Mary A. Dempsky, age 95, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at The Villa at Felician Village, Manitowoc.
She was born February 29, 1924 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Gajdys) Valinski. Mary attended Washington High School, Two Rivers, graduating with the class of 1942. On August 24, 1946 she married Marcel Joseph Dempsky at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2006. Mary was a member of the Manitowoc Garden Club since 1957, a member of the Lakeshore Humane Society, and a life-long member of the Two Rivers Historical Society.
Survivors include her two daughters: Beth (Terry) Leist, Manitowoc, and Mary Jean (Tom) Haley, Stoughton, Wisconsin. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Anna Valinski; her husband: Marcel Joseph Dempsky; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Helen (Ben) Sarul and Bernice (Herbert) Schrimpf; and one brother and sister-in-law: Joseph (Ruth) Valinski.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Mary will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Manitowoc.
Donations may be made in Mary's name to the Lakeshore Humane Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caregivers and staff at The Villa of the Felician Village as well as the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Mary and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020