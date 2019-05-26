|
Mary A. Jindra
Manitowoc - Mary A. Jindra, age 72, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Mary was born on February 22, 1947 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Bruno and Florence Bonk Bonin. Mary attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1965. She had been employed with Shopko and retired from the M & I Bank. On May 28, 1966 she married James P. Jindra at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on November 25, 1986. Mary was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Clair Society, and the Manitowoc Senior Center. She was a very active sheepshead card player, enjoyed playing cribbage and shaking bar dice with her family and friends. Mary also enjoyed following her grandchildren's extracurricular activities.
She is survived by three children: Jeffrey (Dawn) Jindra, DePere; Jan (Melissa) Jindra, Manitowoc; Jody (Brad) Kummer, Manitowoc; seven grandchildren: Tristan and Collin Jindra; Miranda and Courtney Jindra; Jordan (Melody) Thomas, Logan and Kailey Kummer; one brother: Charles (Barbara) Bonin, Manitowoc; one niece: her goddaughter Stacey Wallander; one nephew: Chad Bonin; three longtime friends: Pauline Rusch, Sue Stock, and Karen Barry; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death her parents and one sister, Elizabeth Bonin.
Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dave Pleier. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Manitowoc. Following the funeral service a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 N. Water St., Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service being held at 6:30. The visitation will continue on Friday morning at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at which time prayers will be read prior to leaving the funeral home in procession to the church for the Mass of Christian Burial.
The family would like to convey a special thank you to all of the staff at Aurora Medical Center and St. Mary's Next Step Rehabilitation Center. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 26 to May 29, 2019