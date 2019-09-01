|
|
Mary Agnes (Halloran) Heide
Manitowoc - Mary Agnes (Halloran) Heide, age 90, a former resident of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully at Odd Fellow Home, Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Mary Agnes was born on January 21, 1929 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, daughter of the late John and Mary Halloran. Mary Agnes and Glenn C. Heide were married on August 3, 1946. Glenn and Mary Agnes owned Glen's Camera Shop for over 50 years; at one time it was the oldest Kodak Licensee in the United States. Mary Agnes was very active as a volunteer with the Manitowoc Historical Society and was a Docent for the Manitowoc Maritime Museum.
Survivors include her three sons, Steve (Lisa) Heide, Texas; Bruce (Terry) Heide, California; and John (Kelley) Heide, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth (Joseph) Weiss, Wisconsin; MacKenzie Kathleen Heide and her fiancé, Charlie Kelley, Minnesota; and Michael John Heide, Wisconsin; great granddaughter, Molly Grace Weiss survives her and brought her the most joy this past year that one could possibly have. Mary is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Greg Langer, Karen Harrison, Brian Langer, Kathy Smigiel and Ann Dunaway; their spouses and children. Mary's husband Glenn preceded her in death on December 26, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her beloved sister, Patricia Langer.
Cremation has taken place and the family will have a private service at a later date. Mary Agnes will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, Wisconsin with her husband, Glenn. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Mary Anges' name to Odd Fellow Home, 1229 South Jackson Street, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54301.
The family wishes to thank the following: Odd Fellow Home of Green Bay for their extraordinary care and compassion in caring for Mary Agnes for the past seven years. Words cannot express how grateful we are to you all and consistent with our Mother's wishes, Seroogy's Chocolate will be delivered to you all very soon; Optum CarePlus for your professionalism and years of health care for Mary Agnes.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair Streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019