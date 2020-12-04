1/1
Mary Ann Hernet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Hernet

Manitowoc - Mary Ann Hernet, age 80, of Manitowoc, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday evening, December 3, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.

The youngest of three daughters of Sam and Adele (Hermans) Patenaude, was born January 31, 1940 in Little Suamico. Mary Ann graduated from Oconto Falls High School with the class of 1959. On June 2, 1962 she married Dennis Hernet at St. Pius V Catholic Church in Little Suamico. Their son, Gary, was born September 19, 1963 at the Oconto Hospital. On April 6, 1968, the couple moved to Manitowoc County because of her husband's employment with the Manitowoc Herald Times. They lived the last 50 years in Manitowoc. Mary Ann worked selling shoes for several years with McNeil's Shoes and Smartwear before joining the staff of the French Slipper Shop. She retired at the end of 2001 when the store ceased operation.

She had a great love for her family, especially her three grandsons who were the beneficiaries of Grandma Nina's cookies and other treats...and there was always chocolate pudding in the fridge for them. Her son and daughter-in-law also benefited from her culinary skills.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband Dennis Hernet, Manitowoc; one son and daughter-in-law: Gary and Kim (Knapp) Hernet, Manitowoc; three grandsons: Colin, Carson and Colten Hernet, Manitowoc; one sister and brother-in-law: Dorothy and Richard Kozloski, Suamico; four sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law: Sharon Hernet, Anchorage, AK; Judy Kozloski, Oconto; Gail and Paul Springstein, Waupaca; Donna and Jim Omernick, La Crosse. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Sam and Adele Patenaude; an infant brother: Tommy; one sister and one brother-in-law: Vivian and Daniel Kozloski, among other relatives.

Funeral services will be held on 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Rev. Doug LeCaptain and Mgr. James Vandenhouten will concelebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with cremation to follow at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc.

Relatives and friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees to Mary Ann's funeral will be required to wear masks, seating will be according the current protocol, and there will be no social event after the funeral.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com or in honor of the family: Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pfeffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved