Mary Ann Hernet
Manitowoc - Mary Ann Hernet, age 80, of Manitowoc, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday evening, December 3, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
The youngest of three daughters of Sam and Adele (Hermans) Patenaude, was born January 31, 1940 in Little Suamico. Mary Ann graduated from Oconto Falls High School with the class of 1959. On June 2, 1962 she married Dennis Hernet at St. Pius V Catholic Church in Little Suamico. Their son, Gary, was born September 19, 1963 at the Oconto Hospital. On April 6, 1968, the couple moved to Manitowoc County because of her husband's employment with the Manitowoc Herald Times. They lived the last 50 years in Manitowoc. Mary Ann worked selling shoes for several years with McNeil's Shoes and Smartwear before joining the staff of the French Slipper Shop. She retired at the end of 2001 when the store ceased operation.
She had a great love for her family, especially her three grandsons who were the beneficiaries of Grandma Nina's cookies and other treats...and there was always chocolate pudding in the fridge for them. Her son and daughter-in-law also benefited from her culinary skills.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband Dennis Hernet, Manitowoc; one son and daughter-in-law: Gary and Kim (Knapp) Hernet, Manitowoc; three grandsons: Colin, Carson and Colten Hernet, Manitowoc; one sister and brother-in-law: Dorothy and Richard Kozloski, Suamico; four sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law: Sharon Hernet, Anchorage, AK; Judy Kozloski, Oconto; Gail and Paul Springstein, Waupaca; Donna and Jim Omernick, La Crosse. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Sam and Adele Patenaude; an infant brother: Tommy; one sister and one brother-in-law: Vivian and Daniel Kozloski, among other relatives.
Funeral services will be held on 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Rev. Doug LeCaptain and Mgr. James Vandenhouten will concelebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with cremation to follow at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc.
Relatives and friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees to Mary Ann's funeral will be required to wear masks, seating will be according the current protocol, and there will be no social event after the funeral.
