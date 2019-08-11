Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
t St. Bernard Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 W. Pine St
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Leschke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Leschke


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Leschke Obituary
Mary Ann Leschke

Appleton, Wisconsin - 08/01/1937 - 07/29/2019. Age 81

Visitation 5-7 PM, Thursday, 8/15/2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, WI 54911 w/ Vigil @ 7 PM. Funeral Mass 11 AM, Friday, 8/16/2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine St, Appleton, WI. Visitation 9:30-11 AM. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Appleton.

For full obituary please see next Sunday's paper and/or visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now