|
|
Mary Ann Leschke
Appleton, Wisconsin - 08/01/1937 - 07/29/2019. Age 81
Visitation 5-7 PM, Thursday, 8/15/2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, WI 54911 w/ Vigil @ 7 PM. Funeral Mass 11 AM, Friday, 8/16/2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine St, Appleton, WI. Visitation 9:30-11 AM. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Appleton.
For full obituary please see next Sunday's paper and/or visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019