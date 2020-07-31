1/1
Sister Mary Ann McElroy
1925 - 2020
Sister Mary Ann McElroy

Manitowoc - Sister Mary Ann McElroy, age 95, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died on Tuesday evening, July 28, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.

The former Mary Ann McElroy was born on February 25, 1925 in Waukesha, Wisconsin, daughter of the late William J. and Josephine E. (Brehm) McElroy. She entered the convent in 1942 and professed her vows as Sister William Josephine in 1945. Sister Mary Ann earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Sister Mary Ann served as a teacher at St. Mary, Rhinelander; St. Joseph, Rice Lake; St. Mary, Algoma; St. Joseph, Kellnersville; Sacred Heart, Oshkosh; St. Pius X, Appleton, St. Mary, Reedsville; Corpus Christi, Sturgeon Bay; and St. Rose, Clintonville, all in Wisconsin; St. Nicholas, Zanesville, Ohio, and Cathedral, Honolulu, Hawaii. She was also principal at Sacred Heart, Oshkosh; St. Mary, Reedsville and Corpus Christi, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Following her ministry in the classroom, beginning in 1992, Sister Mary Ann ministered to the Sisters in St. Rita Health Center at Holy Family Convent. Since 2007, she has been resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: William J. and Josephine E. (Brehm) McElroy; and two brothers: William (Luella) McElroy and James "Jay" (Norma) McElroy.

Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI. 54220.

The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Mary Ann will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
