|
|
Mary Ann Mutchek
On January 29, 2020 the Lord called home, Mary Ann Mutchek, one of his beloved children after her long service passing along his teachings of Love, Kindness, Mercy and Forgiveness. Mary Ann was born August 5, 1930, in Whitelaw Wisconsin, to Joseph and Agnes Meidl. She had five sisters (Monica, Rita, Elaine, Sally and Sandy) and three brothers (Kenneth, Joe and Roger).
She married the love of her life, William Mutchek, on April 22, 1950, in Whitelaw, Wisconsin. During his 20 years of service in the US Navy, they traveled and found homes in Missouri, Morocco, North Africa and Illinois while raising two sons (William Jr and Robert) and five daughters (Roxanne, Kathleen, Patricia, Sharon and Sandra).
After William passed away in 1994, Mary moved to Oklahoma to be near two of her daughters. Mary shared her love and faith in God with all she met and helped guide her children, twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great great grandchild in love of God and family. She was active in the church organizations and ran the church's thrift shop for a number of years. Her constant smile and loving way will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Norman, Oklahoma, on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Online condolences may be shared at
www.havenbrookfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020