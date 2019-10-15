Services
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Mary Ann Parie, age 93, of Two Rivers, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Nursing Home, Manitowoc.

Mary Ann was born December 17, 1925 in Stockbridge, WI, daughter of the late Leo and Catherine (Portmann) Parie. She graduated from Chilton High School with the Class of 1944. Mary Ann was a housekeeper for several priests over the years but spent the last 20 years as a CNA before her retirement. She enjoyed playing cards and family.

Survivors include nieces and nephews: Joseph Parie, New Mexico; Pamela Shoemate, Texas; Mark (Peggy) Parie, Mississippi; Suzanne Pilon, Two Rivers; James (Rose Marie) Reeson, Two Rivers; Catherine Reeson, Fond du Lac; as well as other relatives and friends. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and three brothers: Robert Parie, Joseph Parie, Marcella (James) Reeson, Donald Parie; and a great niece Mary (Sean) Niven.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to follow services at St. Mary's Cemetery, Stockbridge.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special Thank you to the staffs of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and Next Step at the Felician Village for the care and compassion shown to Mary Ann and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
