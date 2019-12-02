Services
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
920-755-2212
Mary Ann Tegen Obituary
Manitowoc - Mary Ann Tegen, age 82, a resident of Shady Lane Nursing Home in Manitowoc, died peacefully Friday, November 29, 2019 at her residence. Mary Ann was born June 15, 1937 in Two Rivers and was the daughter of the late Sylvester Charles and Olive Mary Henn Kumbalek. Mary Ann was a graduate of the Mishicot High School. She married Albert Fred Tegen September 1, 1956 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. He preceded her in death January 7, 1982. She and her belated husband were owners and operators of Honey Hills Apiary. Throughout her life, she was employed in careers as County Fair Secretary, served as a companion-caregiver to senior adults, and was an active Board Member in community voting. She found fulfillment in doing her family tree as a genealogist. Mary Ann was a loving wife. She was charitable and devoted to all she associated with. She did many acts of kindness to those she loved and cared about. Survivors include two sisters: Elizabeth Louise and Jerry Krejcarek, Jean Hagenow, one brother: Roger and JoEllen Kumbalek In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, an infant brother, and by Kenneth and Jerome Kumbalek.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo Blvd in Manitowoc with the Reverend Bill Evans officiating and concelebrated by Reverend Dan Felton with entombment to follow in the Knollwood Mausoleum where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to express a very special thank you to the nursing staff of Shady Lane Nursing Home on the 4th. floor and to the doctors and nursing staff at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center for the wonderful care and compassion extended to Mary Ann during her illness. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
