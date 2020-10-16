Mary Beth Bovin
Two Rivers - Mary Beth Bovin, age 57, resident of Two Rivers, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her residence.
Mary Beth was born May 5, 1963 in Escanaba, Michigan to Adolph and Jill (Sundquist) Getzloff. She attended Bark River Harris grade school and high school, and earned a certificate in business from Manpower School in Milwaukee. Mary Beth worked eleven years at Robinson's Furniture in Wilson, MI and over twenty years at Eggers Plywood in Two Rivers. She married David D. Bovin on June 28, 2018 in Manitowoc. Mary was an avid reader who loved to garden, and also loved to go to the movies. She always had a great love for animals and will be greatly missed by her puppy, "Max".
She is survived by her husband, David; her parents: Adolph and Jill Getzloff of Bark River, MI; two sisters & brothers-in-law, Carolyn (Paul) Cole of Wilson, MI, Jeanne (Todd) Lippens of Bark River, MI; two brothers & sisters-in-law, Michael (Darcy) Getzloff and Daniel (Christa) Getzloff, all of Wilson, MI. She is further survived by her mother-in-law, Germaine Bovin; brother-in-law, Brian Bovin; and sister-in-law, Brenda Bovin, all of Gladstone, MI; along with nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was preceded in death by one infant sister, Lori Ann Getzloff; her father-in-law, William Bovin; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
A visitation and funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church, Bark River, Michigan. Visitation hours will be open to the public starting at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the mass at 1:00 p.m. Due to current pandemic guidelines the funeral mass will be limited to family only. Burial will follow in the Bark River Township Cemetery, Bark River, MI.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
The Crawford Funeral Home in Bark River, MI is assisting with funeral arrangements in Michigan.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels of Two Rivers is assisting with local arrangements.