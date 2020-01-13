Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Byrne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Byrne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Byrne Obituary
Mary Byrne

Manitowoc - Mary Byrne, age 73, of Manitowoc, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her residence.

Mary was born on October 4, 1946 at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Anton "Tony" and Rose (Tolksdorf) Hochman. She attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Kellnersville, and graduated with the class of 1964 from Reedsville High School. Mary continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, graduating in 1968. On December 30, 1972 she married James Byrne in Racine. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2009. Mary was a librarian in Sheboygan and Racine. Later she was employed for 25 years at Time Insurance in Milwaukee. When the couple retired, they moved to Chazy Lake, NY. Mary enjoyed hiking, gardening, reading and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren.

Survivors include a step-daughter: Leah Olson and her husband, Steve of Racine; one granddaughter: Heather (Stephen) Eckert of East Troy; two grandsons: Kyle Widder of South Milwaukee and Kasey Widder of Milwaukee; three great-grandchildren: Aidan Zielinski, Gretchen Zielinski and Owen Widder; four sisters and one brother-in-law: Catherine Becker of Long Beach, CA, Barbara Wilker of Two Rivers, Roseann Gadzinski of Whitelaw and Teresa and Russell Braun of Cato; one sister-in-law: Chris Hochman of Reedsville, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Anton "Tony" and Rose Hochman; one brother: Robert "Huck" Hochman; two brothers-in-law: Ronald Becker and Bruce Gadzinski.

Mary's wishes were to have no formal service. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Heartland Hospice for the exceptional and compassionate care they provided to Mary. In addition, the family would like to extend appreciation and thanks to Dr. Robert Gahl for the many visits with Mary.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -