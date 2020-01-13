|
|
Mary Byrne
Manitowoc - Mary Byrne, age 73, of Manitowoc, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her residence.
Mary was born on October 4, 1946 at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Anton "Tony" and Rose (Tolksdorf) Hochman. She attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Kellnersville, and graduated with the class of 1964 from Reedsville High School. Mary continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, graduating in 1968. On December 30, 1972 she married James Byrne in Racine. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2009. Mary was a librarian in Sheboygan and Racine. Later she was employed for 25 years at Time Insurance in Milwaukee. When the couple retired, they moved to Chazy Lake, NY. Mary enjoyed hiking, gardening, reading and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren.
Survivors include a step-daughter: Leah Olson and her husband, Steve of Racine; one granddaughter: Heather (Stephen) Eckert of East Troy; two grandsons: Kyle Widder of South Milwaukee and Kasey Widder of Milwaukee; three great-grandchildren: Aidan Zielinski, Gretchen Zielinski and Owen Widder; four sisters and one brother-in-law: Catherine Becker of Long Beach, CA, Barbara Wilker of Two Rivers, Roseann Gadzinski of Whitelaw and Teresa and Russell Braun of Cato; one sister-in-law: Chris Hochman of Reedsville, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Anton "Tony" and Rose Hochman; one brother: Robert "Huck" Hochman; two brothers-in-law: Ronald Becker and Bruce Gadzinski.
Mary's wishes were to have no formal service. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Heartland Hospice for the exceptional and compassionate care they provided to Mary. In addition, the family would like to extend appreciation and thanks to Dr. Robert Gahl for the many visits with Mary.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020