|
|
Mary C. Brandt
Manitowoc - Mary C. Brandt, age 92, a resident of the Villas at the Felician Village, Manitowoc,
died unexpectedly Sunday evening, October 27, 2019, at her residence.
Mary was born on July 19, 1927, in Fennimore, a daughter of the late Milo and Helen (Finnegan) Gilberts. She graduated from Fennimore High School and earned her teaching degree at Platteville University. Mary was proud to have been a teacher in a one room school near Fennimore. On August 7, 1948 she married Norbert E. Brandt in Fennimore. Mary and Norbert moved to Manitowoc in the early 1950's, where they raised their family. The couple enjoyed time spent at their retirement home in Eagle River. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage together. He preceded her in death on October 10, 2015.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law: Jennifer and Gerald Tollefson, Manitowoc, JoAnn and Richard Wenzel, Manitowoc; her granddogs: Mitchell, Merlot, and Brie Tollefson; her grandchildren: Tanya Stuebs, Aaron (Tonya) Wenzel, Amanda (Nick) Holschbach and Jacob (Cassie) Wenzel; and her great grandchildren: Ali Hansen, Brady Stuebs, Mason Wenzel, McCoy Behnke, Myah Behnke, Blase Wenzel and Parker Wenzel. She is further survived by a sister-in-law: Sylvia Gilberts; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by three brothers.
A private funeral service was held on Wednesday, October 18, 2019, at the Blessed Angela Chapel at St. Mary's Felician Village, Manitowoc. Rev. Gerald Foley officiated at the Mass of Christian Burial with entombment in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Kossuth, at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, assisted the Brandt family with funeral arrangements.
Jennifer and JoAnn extend a special thank you to the staff of The Villas, Next Step and The Gardens for the loving care that our Mom received.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019