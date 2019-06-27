|
|
Mary Deerhake
Bicknell, IN - Mary Anne Deerhake, 87, of Bicknell, Indiana was called home on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
She was born on May 15, 1932, in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Eldest daughter of Rudolph and Roma (Richardt) Mattes.
Mary graduated from Kiel High School, Wisconsin in 1950, she was Valedictorian of her class and had the lead role in her senior class play. She attended Mission House College (now Lakeland University) where she graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Libral Arts degree, where she was also President of the Lakeland A cappella choir. She started her career near Plymouth, (Wisconsin) teaching High School. She was a Girl Scout leader in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She enjoyed spreading God's message by teaching religious education for the Ft Wayne school system, directing choir and teaching Sunday School in the communities she lived in. She was also co-hostess for the Mission Study Tours. She was awarded "Outstanding Women" at the national assembly for the United Church of Christ. Everyone who knew her could remember her by the smile she always had on her face.
She Married Rev. Marvin Deerhake, of New Knoxville Ohio on June 29, 1952, who survives her along with sister Barbara Balz of Kiel Wisconsin; her three daughters Elizabeth Dilbone, Laura Anderson and Brenda and husband Ron Maddox. Two grandchildren Jeff Trowbridge and Ian Maddox. Brother in Laws, Robert and wife Sandy Deerhake and family of New Knoxville, Ohio and Gene and wife Mary Deerhake and family of Marblehead Ohio.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 pm. on Friday, June 28th at Bethel Community Church in Freelandville, Indiana. Friends and family may call from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday at the church. A fellowship hour will be held immediately following the service. A burial service will be held at First Church of New Knoxville, Ohio on Saturday, June 29th at 2:00 pm.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 27, 2019