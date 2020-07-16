Mary E. Krizizke
Two Rivers - Mary E. Krizizke, age 63, of Two Rivers passed away into eternal life on Monday July 13th 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer.
Mary was born on September 25th 1956 in Kewaunee, WI, daughter of the late George and Marie Struck. She was a graduate of Kewaunee High School Class of 1974. On May 24th 1975 she married the love of her life, Alan Albert Krizizke. Mary was the definition of a true homemaker and cared for her family by sewing, crocheting, cooking, and baking. She loved to see others enjoy her special dishes and treats. Mary crocheted numerous blankets, but her favorite was to create baby blankets as gifts. She found joy in spreading her talent to the new mothers-to-be. Mary babysat and cared for her grandchildren and other children as well for many years. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, and spending time with her family and friends. Mary loved getting together for card night with her favorite game being poker.
Survivors include her loving husband of forty-five years, Alan; and four children: Kim (Paul) Reiser, Two Rivers, Karen (Dave) Seefeldt, Mishicot, Michael Krizizke and special friend, Marie Litersky, Two Rivers, Cally (Ryan) Lampereur, Manitowoc. Two grandchildren: Kadin and Jackson as well as two brothers: Gary Struck of North Dakota and Leon (Vicky) Struck of Kewaunee along with many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was proceeded in death by her parents and in-laws: Elmer and Beverly Krizizke as well as two brothers; George and Larry Struck.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday July 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be Pastor William Kilps.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday July 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The family wishes to respectfully comply with the use of wearing masks.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
Pfeffer funeral home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Froedtert Medical College, Holy Family Memorial, Aurora Home Care Health Services and the many family and friends for all the care and compassion shown to Mary and her family. The family is asking in lieu of flowers that remembrance may be made in the form desired by friends.