Mary E. Luther
Manitowoc - Mary (Oberbillig) Luther, age 78, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Tender Reflections.
Mary was born on July 6, 1942 in Manitowoc to the late James J. and Lorraine "Irish" (Minahan) Oberbillig. After graduating from Lincoln High School, Mary earned her degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. She taught for over 37 years; 4 years in Kenosha and Kiel and 33 years in Two Rivers public schools. Mary was a member of the Two Rivers Education Quarter Century Club.
Mary had a brilliant mind and flawless memory. Before Alzheimer's Disease stole these from her, she supported her community by volunteering at The Capital Civic Center, Maritime Museum, Manitowoc County Humane Society, and Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department. Her love for the Packers, especially Brett Favre, definitely qualified her as a super fan. Attending Packer games adorned in green and gold beads and earrings was the highlight of the football season for her. We'll always be thankful for her family heritage detective skills, her frequent calls to family members who were alone or going through difficult times and the special events that were always acknowledged with a perfectly selected card.
Mary was the second oldest of eight siblings. She is survived by three sisters, Cheryl (James) Thompson, Kathy (Bruce) Fleischmann and Jean (Tony) Mazzoleni; two brothers, Jack (Marianne) Oberbillig and Michael (Michele) Oberbillig; a cousin, Betty Ann Black; eight nieces and nephews and many longtime friends. Mary will be especially missed by her childhood, high school, college, and teaching friend, Jane Fencl. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Irish Oberbillig; her infant brother, Stephen and her brother Pat (Nancy Kaster) Oberbillig.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a gathering of family and friends at this time will be postponed. We will honor Mary with a Celebration of Life on the week of her birthday in 2021 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. A reminder notice will be broadcast on WOMT & WCUB the week prior to the event. Mary's final resting place will be next to her parents in Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.