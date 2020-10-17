Mary E. Vallis
Manitowoc - Mary E. Vallis, age 62, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life while surrounded by family on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
Mary was born on May 12, 1958 in Waukesha to the late Wayne and Kathleen (Claffey) Newby. She graduated from Oconomowoc High School with the class of 1976 and then went on to obtain her Bachelor's Degree in Education from UW Whitewater in 1980. On July 12, 1980, Mary married Ted Vallis. She began her career in education by operating Happy Day Daycare. Mary then taught at Lakeshore Technical College and later became the principal of Trinity Christian School. She also owned and operated her own wedding planning business, Elegant Events. Mary completed her working career as a Dementia Care Specialist at HomeCare Health Services and Hospice. She was passionate about her volunteering for The Crossing in Manitowoc where she served on the Board. Mary was instrumental in founding The Memory Café and virtual dementia tours through the ADRC. She was a very gifted woman who utilized her many talents as an active member of her church. Above all, Mary devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include Mary's husband of 40 years, Ted; two children, Benjamin (Naomi) Vallis, Palo Alto, CA; and Elizabeth (Luke) Hofacker, Muscotah, KS; six grandchildren, Payton, Madilyn, Kathryn, Isaac, Eli, and Edward; five siblings, Kathleen (Leonard) Powers, Linda (Mark) Frederick, Barbara (Randal) Borgwardt, William (Barbara) Newby, and Robert (Vicki) Newby; also other relatives and friends.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Private family funeral services will be held at a later date. Pastor Chris Gilbert will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Mary's name which will be used to benefit pancreatic cancer research.
Mary's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to all of the staffs of her cancer team at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN and Holy Family Cancer Center, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Pastor Chris Gilbert of Connection Church, Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, and all of her caring family and friends who walked alongside Mary and her family.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.