Sister Mary Edith Schimpf
Manitowoc - Sister Mary Edith Schimpf, age 84, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Nancy Schimpf was born on April 16, 1935 in Zanesville, OH., daughter of the late John and Edith (Ryan) Schimpf. She entered the convent in 1953 and professed her vows in 1955. Sister Mary Edith earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, and a Masters of Teaching of Science Degree in Mathematics from The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC. Sister Mary Edith ministered in Wisconsin as an elementary teacher at Holy Innocents, Manitowoc, as a high school teacher of math and religion at Xavier High School, Appleton, and as a math teacher, math department head, and director of secondary education students at Silver Lake College of the Holy Family. In addition to her teaching, Sister Mary Edith served as a member of the General Council for the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity. The following years she oversaw the needs of the Sisters in St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc. Later Sister served as a part-time volunteer computer lab assistant at Silver Lake College of the Holy Family. Sister Mary Edith was a member of the Prayer Apostolate while at St. Francis Convent, Manitowoc. Sister Mary Edith had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center since May 2018.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Edith (Ryan) Schimpf; and one brother and sister-in-law: John (Noreen) Schimpf.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Holy Family Convent Chapel, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Gerald Prusakowski, O.F.M. with burial at Holy Family Convent Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday (TODAY), May 29, 2019. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Convent Chapel. Visitation will continue Thursday morning from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI. 54220.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 29, 2019