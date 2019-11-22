|
Mary Ellen Broeckert
New Holstein - Mary Ellen Broeckert, age 81, a resident at Caring Hands Assisted Living, New Holstein, formerly of St. Nazianz, WI, died Thursday evening, November 21, 2019 at Caring Hands Assisted Living.
She was born on January 28, 1938 in Maple Grove, WI, daughter of the late John and Gladys (O'Neil) Braun. Mary Ellen was a graduate of Reedsville High School with the class of 1956. On June 20, 1959 she married Edward Broeckert at St. Patricks Catholic Church, Maple Grove, WI. He preceded her in death on October 10, 2013. Mary was employed in New Holstein until the age of 72. She was also a member of Friends of St. Patricks, Maple Grove, WI.
Mary Ellen is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Pam and Brian Hartlaub, Kiel, WI and Peggy and Dean Benvenuto, Kiel, WI; two grandchildren: Brian Hartlaub and Brenda (Jack) Valukas; four great grandchildren: Gavin, Bryce, Addison and Jacob; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Darlene Christel, Reedsville, WI and Betsy and Eugene Reindl, Whitelaw, WI; one sister-in-law: Tillie Scharenbroch, Sheboygan, WI. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and especially the Heinzen kids: David, Mary Beth, Colleen and Amy. She is preceded in death by one sister and two brothers-in-law: Rosanne and Roman Heinzen and Dick Christel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; two nephews: Michael Heinzen and Bill Christel; one niece: Cindy Stahl.
Cremation has taken place at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held. Mary Ellen's cremated remains will be laid to rest at St. Gregory Cemetery, St. Nazianz at a later date.
The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to thank the loving staff of Caring Hands for the compassionate care given to our mom.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019