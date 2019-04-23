|
Mary Ellen Fricke
Manitowoc - Mary Ellen Fricke, age 98, of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully at her home of 74 years, on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Mary Ellen was born October 23, 1920 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Benjamin and Helen Kumbalek. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1938. On March 6, 1944 she married Robert C. Fricke. He preceded her in death on August 27, 1999. During World War II she worked at Aluminum Goods in the mailroom. Her main career was as a homemaker. She was a member of the former Sacred Heart Parish, now St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Merri Lea (Edward) Newman, Wyomissing, PA; three sons: Thomas, Green Bay, Kenneth, Manitowoc, and Todd (Carrie), Appleton. She is further survived by nine grandchildren: Gwen Newman, Chris (Kelly) Newman, Katie Newman, Holly (Patrick) Bueckley, Cassondra Fricke, Noelle (Jefferson) Lich, Emily and Amy Fricke; eight great grandchildren: Devon and Aubry Detweiler, Jada and London Newman, Charlie, Iris and Torryn Buechley, Sean Newman; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren: Kelly and Amber Newman; one daughter-in-law: Susan Fricke; three brothers: James (Mary Alice) Kumbalek, Benjamin (Althea) Kumbalek and Wilber (Valaria) Kumbalek; and one sister: Catherine (Norbert) Conlen.
Mary Ellen has been cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary Ellen's honor to St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Manitowoc, or Camp Sinawa.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Ginny Oswald of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and Tammy LeCloux for their kindness shown to Mary Ellen in her later years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019