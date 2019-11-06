|
Mary Gene Moore
Kellnersville - Mary Gene Moore, age 82, of Kellnersville, passed away Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Gene was born on April 30, 1937 in Evanston, IL, daughter of the late Einar and Catherine (Childs) Anderson. She attended local area schools. On December 19, 1984 she married Kenneth E. Moore in Colorado Springs, CO. He preceded her in death on August 17, 1991. Mary Gene worked for J.C. Penney Catalog Department for 22 years retiring in 1999. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville. Mary Gene enjoyed sewing, knitting, making blankets, gardening and playing on her tablet.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Mark S. Geren, Kellnersville, Lance S. (Maggie) Geren, Francis Creek, Kevin D. Geren, Manitowoc, Kathy J. (Mike) Kaderka, Greeley, CO; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Einar and Catherine Anderson; her husband: Kenneth Moore; one brother and sister-in-law: James (Patricia) Anderson; one sister: Nancy Lynn Anderson; one special uncle: John "Buster" Childs; and one special Aunt: Mary Jane Domscheit.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 522 Tower Avenue, Kellnersville. Rev. Santiago Turiano will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial of her cremated remains in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, IL on Friday, November 15, 2019. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019