Mary H. Schmidt
Manitowoc - Mary H. (Hallock) Schmidt, age 84, a longtime resident of Manitowoc, died Wednesday May 29, 2019 at her residence.
Mary was born on July 18, 1934 in Detroit, MI, daughter of the late Carvel and Magdalena Hallock. During her childhood, Mary and her family moved many times. Their last move was to Manitowoc where Mary attended high school, and from then on, Manitowoc was her adopted hometown. After graduating from Central Michigan University, Mary moved to the Chicago area where she opened a music store and taught the stringed instrument program for all Maine Township District 34 schools in Glenview, IL. She taught at all six elementary schools and also at the junior high. She married her husband, Hans Schmidt, at the Cook County Courthouse in Chicago, IL on May 27, 1978. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2018. They loved traveling and made many trips to the US Virgin Islands over the years. After retirement, Mary and her husband moved back to Manitowoc. Mary was a deacon at First Presbyterian Church and also played in the viola section with the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra. She was a dog lover. Mostly small breeds, it was a source of happiness for Mary always having at least one dog by her side.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Steve Wydra, Heath, TX; grandson, Peter "PJ" Wydra; also other relatives, and was blessed with many treasured friends that she valued throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hans.
In respect with the family's wishes, there will be no visitation for memorial service. Cremation has taken place at Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriniganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 16, 2019