Sister Mary Hugh Kerkhof
Manitowoc - Sister Mary Hugh Kerkhof, age 92, a member of Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died on Sunday evening, August 23, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Mary Rose Kerkhof, was born on January 1, 1928 in Hollandtown, Wisconsin, daughter of the late William and Kathryn (Jackels) Kerkhof. She entered the convent in 1943 and professed her vows in 1946. Sister Mary Hugh earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Silver Lake College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
Sister Mary Hugh ministered as a teacher at St. Joseph, Rice Lake; St. John, Seymour; St. Therese, Appleton; St. Patrick, Maple Grove; St. Mary, Reedsville; St. Boniface and Sacred Heart, Manitowoc; St. John, Antigo and St. Mary Hilbert, all in Wisconsin, as well as St. Francis, Yuma, Arizona. She also was principal at St. Patrick, Maple Grove; St. Mary, Reedsville and St. Mary, Hilbert. Following her years working in school, she served as a receptionist and coordinator of various services at St. Paul Manor, Kaukauna and was a Health Care Assistant at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Since 2012 she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; one sister Katherine Kerkhof, one sister-in-law Louise Kerkhof. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her her parents, William and Kathryn (Jackels) Kerkhof, six brothers (sisters-in-law): Francis (Delores) Kerkhof, Wilfred Kerkhof, Eugene Kerkhof, William Kerkhof, Jr., Donald Kerkhof, Jerome (Joan) Kerkhof; and three sisters (brothers-in-law): Dorothy (Quintin) Gloudemans, Eileen (Boniface) Pendergast, Katherine Kerkhof.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Road, Manitowoc, WI 54220.
The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Mary Hugh will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhom.com
.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.