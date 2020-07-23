Mary Irene Kaufman
Manitowoc - Mary Irene Kaufman, age 63, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at River Woods Place with family by her side.
Mary was born on October 26, 1956 in Manitowoc to the late George and Irene (Lynch) Kaufman. She graduated from Roncalli High School with the class of 1975. Mary then went on to obtain her nursing degree from Lakeshore Technical College in 1978, and then her BSN in nursing from Carroll University in 1988. She served in a professional capacity at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay, Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, and Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc. Mary was very dedicated in the service she provided to her patients and families.
She enjoyed moonlighting as a bartender at Second Place Bar in Manitowoc. Mary also enjoyed the camaraderie and competition of competitive ballroom dancing in Milwaukee. In all areas of life, Mary's glowing personality, wit, and sense of humor assisted people in enjoying her presence both professionally and personally.
Survivors include Mary's loving and loyal fur babies, Rory and Dory; two sisters, Pat Holst, Manitowoc; and Nancy (Robert) Gamble, Sturgeon Bay; brother, John Kaufman, Milwaukee; sister-in-law, Colleen Kaufman, Portage; nieces and nephews to include: Marge (Cory) Cudahy, Two Rivers; Erin Kaufman, Minneapolis, MN; Kyle Kaufman, Mondovi; Ross (Rachel) Kaufman, Portage; and Ryan (Lindsey) Kaufman, Maple Grove, MN; John Gamble and his fiancée Angie, Green Bay; Amy Gamble, Sturgeon Bay; Karen Kaufman and her fiancé Doug, Seattle, WA; and Joe Kaufman and Robert, Phoenix, AZ; a much loved matriarch of the family, Aunt Donna Kaufman, Oshkosh; grand nieces, Anna and Faith Berry, and Mackenzie Gamble; special friends Jackie Bellin, Ann Rhode, Debra Bedell, and Mary Wagner; along with other relatives and many friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; older brother, Tom Kaufman; and brother-in-law, Chuck Holst.
Private family memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of Mary's cremated remains at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, on behalf of Mary, the family requests memorials in her name which will be used to benefit the Manitowoc Humane Society.
Mary's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staffs of River Woods Place and Holy Family Hospice for the care they provided. Also, special thanks to Elizabeth Bellin for adopting Mary's fur babies, Rory and Dory.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.