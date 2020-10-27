1/1
Mary Jane Koppa
Mary Jane Koppa

Manitowoc - Mary Jane Koppa, age 91, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday evening, October 22, 2020 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc.

Mary Jane was born on August 14, 1920 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Othelia Matysik Powalish. Mary Jane was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1948. She had been employed with Carron Net and Stangel Elementary School. On May 6, 1950 she married Frank E. Koppa Jr. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on September 19, 2009. Mary Jane was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and in past years a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she had been active with the Altar Society.

She is survived by one son, David Koppa, Shakapee, MN, one daughter, Teresa (Paul) Hillsberg, St. Louis MO, four grandchildren, one brother, Joseph Powalish, Manitowoc, and two sisters, Joan Koppa, Manitowoc, and Doris Pupak, Menominee Falls, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Othelia Koppa, husband, Frank Koppa Jr., son, Thomas Koppa, and brother-in-law, Frank Pupak.

Private funeral services for the family will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Ben Johnson with burial to take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Two Rivers. A luncheon will follow at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center. Cremation has taken place at Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.

Online condolences to the family will may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
