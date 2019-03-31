Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Manitowoc - Mary Jane Spencer, age 82, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 27, 2019 under hospice care at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Mary Jane was born on July 22, 1936 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Leo and Clara (Orchokosky) Wiczek. She grew up in Manitowoc and was a 1954 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. In the past she worked at Mirro Aluminum and retired after many years from Carron Net in Two Rivers.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law: April (Leonard) Ledvina, Reedsville; Lorie (John) Levison, Manitowoc; six grandchildren: Jerica Ledvina; Ryne (Delcey) Ledvina; Joseph Schuman; Brandon (Becky) Schuman; Haley Schuman; John Levinson; seven great-grandchildren: Lydiah; Logan; Kendra; Kace; Zayden; Cory; Airiana; and one due in September; two nephews, other relatives and friends survive. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents: Leo and Clara Wiczek; one daughter: Rosie Spencer; one brother: Darrel Wiczek; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Agnes (Joseph) Jasper; Jeanette (Randall) Jackson.

Mary Jane's wishes were to be cremated with no funeral services, her cremated remains will be interred at Knollwood Mausoleum. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019
