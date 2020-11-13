Mary Jo Murray
Manitowoc - Mary Jo Murray, age 60, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her residence.
Mary Jo was born on September 3, 1960 in Manitowoc to the late Joseph and Mary Lou (Thompson) York. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1978. On August 7, 1982, Mary Jo married Randall L. Murray at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. After working for 19 years at Paragon Electric in Two Rivers, Mary Jo continued her education at Lakeshore Technical College from where she graduated with honors in 2000. Starting in July of 2000, she had worked at the Manitowoc County Clerk of Courts for the past 20 years. Mary Jo enjoyed bowling in earlier years and was also a Luther League Advisor and Sunday School Teacher. More recently, she loved supporting, watching, and cheering on the Manitowoc Chiefs where her grandson played football. Mary Jo was a very thoughtful person and always put other ahead of herself.
Survivors include Mary Jo's husband of 39 years, Randy; daughter, Jodi Weaver, Two Rivers; two grandsons, Joey and Jace Weaver; four siblings, Terry (Chrissy) York, Manitowoc; Sarah Grovogel and her significant other, Paul Fiske, Aitkin, MN; Michael (Cindy) York, Manitowoc; and Timothy (Karen Lukes) York, Manitowoc; brother-in-law, Steve (Debi) Murray; sisters-in-law, Kathy (David) Nordstorm and Ann Murray; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Lou York; an infant sister at birth, Baby York; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Patrick and Virginia Murray; brother-in-law, Tom Murray; also grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Memorial services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Pastor Julie Barger officiating. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial to take place at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Following the memorial service, a reception will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Mary Jo's name.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.