Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community
8100 Brunner Road
Newton, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community
8100 Brunner Road
Newton, WI
Mary K. Konarski Obituary
Mary K. Konarski

Manitowoc - Mary K. Konarski, age 56, of Manitowoc, died on Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay with her loving family at her side.

Mary was born on August 11, 1963, daughter of Edward W. and Luci (Sauer) Wallander Jr. She attended local area schools and graduated with the class of 1981 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On August 10, 1991, she married Gary S. Konarski at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alverno. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2010. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community and the River Road Homemakers. Mary enjoyed puzzle books, the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers and she was a fan of Mickey Mouse. She also enjoyed country western music, especially Alan Jackson.

Survivors include her father and mother: Edward (Luci) Wallander Jr., Manitowoc; her brothers and sister include: Edward J. (Linda) Wallander, Manitowoc, Karen (John) Fessler, Manitowoc, Dean (Linda) Wallander, Whitelaw, Mark Wallander, Arkansas, Chris (Carrie) Wallander, Manitowoc; aunts and uncles include: Char (Bob) Brunner, Alabama, Ann (Mike) Flatley, North Carolina, Jan (Dick) Szalewski, Manitowoc, Andy (Linda) Sauer, Kansas, Tom Wallander, California, Laura Braun, Manitowoc, Al (Sue) Wallander, California; godmother: Adeline Sauer, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gary Konarski; her grandparents: Ray (Agnes) Sauer, Ed J. (Theresa) Wallander; one infant brother; one niece: Jill Wallander; sister-in-law: Bette Wallander; godfather: James Sauer.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, 8100 Brunner Road, Newton. The Rev. David Beaudry will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial of her cremated remains at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alverno at a later date. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of St. Vincent Hospital for all the loving compassionate care given to Mary.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
