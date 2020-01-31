Services
Manitowoc - Mary Keil, age 92, of Manitowoc, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 14, 1927 on the hills of New Effington, South Dakota, daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Kinn) Kassa. Mary attended St. Francis academy, graduating with the class of 1946. She then came to St. Nazianz with two good friends to work for the Salvatorian Fathers. In 1947, Mary moved to Manitowoc to become a switchboard operator at Holy Family Hospital. On January 15, 1949 she married Ralph Keil and they had 55 great years together. He preceded her in death in July of 2004. Mary worked for Mirro/Foley Aluminum Specialty, Aiken Reed, and Shopko. She was a volunteer at the Capitol Civic Centre and St. Francis of Assisi. She loved her family more than anything, loved her sheephead card club of over 40 years, bingo, scratch offs, Elvis and was an avid Vikings fan.

Survivors include her children: Ruth (Terry) Cartwright, Waukesha, Barbara (Jay) Behnke, Appleton, and Joe (Debbie) Keil, Manitowoc; seven grandchildren: Michael (Heidi) Semrad, Tiffany (Lance) Driessen, Josh (Brianna) Behnke, Braxton Keil, Zach Schleis, Tyler (Bre) Schleis, and Kiley (Dean) Ouradnik; eleven great-grandchildren; very special friends: Ed and Mary Ann Semrad, Dennis and Rose Eucke; one brother-in-law and one sister-in-law: Gerry (Betty) Keil; two brothers and three sisters-in-law: Donald (Martha) Kassa, Janell Kassa, and Peter (Caroline) Kassa; and one sister and brother-in-law: Cathy (Al) Janus. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was further preceded in death by her parents; one daughter: Karen Keil; one great grandchild; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Elmer (Clara) Keil; four brothers: Joseph Kassa, George Kassa, Anthony Kassa and Paul Kassa; four sisters and three brothers-in-law: Georgianna (Dave) Schultz, Theresa (Jack) Martin, Sister Antoinette Kassa and Elizabeth (Don) Herding.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Bill Evans. Mary will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, at a later time.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
