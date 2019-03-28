Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Mary L. Benzinger Obituary
Mary L. Benzinger

Manitowoc - Due to powers beyond our control, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend Mary L. Benzinger, age 64, of Manitowoc, has gone to a better place on Monday, March 25, 2019 with Skip, the love of her life by her side. No more cancer, no more Chemo!

She was born December 18, 1954 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Joseph and Ludmilla (Reiderer) Paider. Mary attended Mishicot High School, graduating with the class of 1973. On December 5, 1980, she married Raymond "Skip" Benzinger in Manitowoc. Soon after graduation, she started her career at Hamilton Industries for more than 39 years, retiring as group leader. After retiring, Mary went back to school and received an Associate's Degree in Manufacturing Management. She received a Black Belt Certification in Six Sigma.

Mary will be sadly missed by her husband: Raymond "Skip" Benzinger, Manitowoc; two daughters and one son-in-law: Amy (Jon) Parins, Green Bay, and Shannon Benzinger (significant other: Noah), Manitowoc; one son: Christian Benzinger (significant other: Taylor), Manitowoc; one grandson: Bennett (the apple of grandma's eye); two brothers and two sisters-in-law: Jerry (Sue) Paider & family and Steve (Lori) Paider & family; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Lori Paider (significant other: Steve) & family and "much, much younger sister" Lisa (Roy) Nemetz & Family; an aunt: Lydia Paul, Manitowoc; and other relatives and friends.

Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the memorial service will be Deacon Rich Bahnaman.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathies may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Boscoe, Dr. Gautam, the staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay GI Center and Oncology, as well as a very personal thank you to Jason, our hospice nurse.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019
