Mary L. Hoffman
Manitowoc - Mary L. Hoffman, age 75, of Manitowoc passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Bellin Hospital, Green Bay, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born June 29, 1944 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late John and Emma (Wingate) Woznick. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Manitowoc with the Class of 1963. Mary was united in marriage to Thomas W. Hoffman on April 18, 1970 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2019. She worked for the United Way as a secretary for 40 years before her retirement. Mary enjoyed her grandchildren, reading, crossword puzzle books, her Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
Survivors include one daughter: Becky Wavrunek; one son: Steven Hoffman (special friend Tori), all of Manitowoc; three grandchildren: Cody, Brett and Alex; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Joan Durocher, Shirley Sydow (special friend Napoleon), Robert (Betty) Hoffman, Barbara (Greg) Egbert, George (Patti) Hoffman and Nancy Barbeau; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers: William, Vernon, Jack and Richard Woznick.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 South 14th Street), Manitowoc. Burial of her cremains will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, following the service.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020