1/1
Mary L. Popp
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Popp

Two Rivers - Mary L. Popp, age 75, of Two Rivers, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence.

The former Mary Mangin was born on November 20, 1944 in township of Franklin, daughter of the late Michael and Lillian (Denor) Mangin. She grew up in the Menchalville area and was a 1964 graduate of Reedsville High School. Mary enjoyed working for Lakeside Foods. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, camping, going out with family and friends, gambling, and old country music. Mary found extended family in Kris, Keith, and Cheryl and many community members felt like family to her.

Survivors include her four children: John Popp and his fiancée, Jackie DeBoer, Mishicot, Tammy (David) Hill, CA, Kim Popp and her special friend, Terry Lyons, Manitowoc, Mark Popp and his special friend, Stephanie Koch, Manitowoc; one very special granddaughter: Selena Popp; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jim (Connie) Mangin, Valders, Mel (Judy) Mangin, Cato; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Cathy (Dick) Shavlik, Whitelaw, Maggie (Bob) Braun, Whitelaw, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Michael and Lillian Mangin; three brothers: Thomas, Paul and Michael Jr. Mangin.

Graveside services for family and friends will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Patrick Cemetery, Maple Grove, with a life celebration to follow at Seven Lakes. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
Seven Lakes
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Graveside service
03:00 PM
St. Patrick Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jens Family Funeral Home
1122 South 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-1568
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jens Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved