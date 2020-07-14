Mary L. Popp
Two Rivers - Mary L. Popp, age 75, of Two Rivers, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence.
The former Mary Mangin was born on November 20, 1944 in township of Franklin, daughter of the late Michael and Lillian (Denor) Mangin. She grew up in the Menchalville area and was a 1964 graduate of Reedsville High School. Mary enjoyed working for Lakeside Foods. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, camping, going out with family and friends, gambling, and old country music. Mary found extended family in Kris, Keith, and Cheryl and many community members felt like family to her.
Survivors include her four children: John Popp and his fiancée, Jackie DeBoer, Mishicot, Tammy (David) Hill, CA, Kim Popp and her special friend, Terry Lyons, Manitowoc, Mark Popp and his special friend, Stephanie Koch, Manitowoc; one very special granddaughter: Selena Popp; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jim (Connie) Mangin, Valders, Mel (Judy) Mangin, Cato; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Cathy (Dick) Shavlik, Whitelaw, Maggie (Bob) Braun, Whitelaw, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Michael and Lillian Mangin; three brothers: Thomas, Paul and Michael Jr. Mangin.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Patrick Cemetery, Maple Grove, with a life celebration to follow at Seven Lakes.