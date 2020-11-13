1/1
Mary Lou Beninghaus
Mary Lou Beninghaus

Two Rivers - Mary Lou Beninghaus, age 83, of Two Rivers, died Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020, at River Woods Place, Manitowoc.

Mary Lou was born on December 25, 1936, in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Rolyn and Fern (Ahrens) Kupsch. She was a graduate of Washington High School. On October 13, 1956, she married Romain "Romy" Beninghaus at St. Mark's Catholic Church, he preceded her in death on January 13, 2005. Mary Lou worked retail for several years. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling, dartball and motorcycle riding. Most recently she enjoyed playing cards and casino trips.

Survivors include her son: Mike "Benny" Beninghaus and his special friend, Judy Schultz of Manitowoc; her children: Chris (Sue) Schultz and Aaron Schultz; grandchildren: Joey, Jacob, Dylan, Alice and Rudie Schultz; one brother and two sisters-in-law: Donald and Nancy Kupsch of Two Rivers and Sue Kupsch of Pembine; along with nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother: Robert Kupsch.

A memorial visitation will be held at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A prayer service, led by Phyllis Miles, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

The family extends a special thank you to everyone at Home Care Health Services & Hospice, especially Brittany, Phyllis and Danielle, for their kindness, thoughtfulness and compassionate care of Mary Lou is greatly appreciated. Also special thanks to Don and Nancy Kupsch for all their help during Mary Lou's illness.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
