|
|
Mary M. Cohen
Manitowoc - Mary M. Cohen, age 92, formerly of Wayside, and currently a resident of Manitowoc, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc, with all of her nine children at her side.
Mary was born on March 15, 1927 in Brillion, daughter of the late Leo W. and Margaret (Schuh) Schumacher. She attended St. Mary's grade school in Brillion and graduated with the class of 1945 from Brillion High School. On November 3, 1949 Mary was married to Robert Cohen at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brillion. He preceded her in death on May 25, 1996. On September 19, 1998 Mary was married to Giles E. Kane. He preceded her in death on November 29, 2010. Mary farmed on the home farm alongside her husband and children and worked for Hamilton's in Two Rivers for many years. Mary was a devout Catholic and loved gardening, sewing, and baking. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Brillion and former member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Maple Grove.
Survivors include her nine children and their spouses: Margaret Cohen, Manitowoc, Barbara (Walden) Rameker, New Holstein, Thomas (Joan) Cohen, Two Rivers, Jerry (Judy) Cohen, Menchalville, Cathy Penkala, Manitowoc, James (Nancy) Cohen, Mishicot, Joan (David) Schmidt, Francis Creek, William (Deb) Cohen, Brillion, Steven (Cindy) Cohen, Greenleaf; seventeen grandchildren: Jamie (Lisa) Rameker, Jennifer (Michael) Paul, Rachel (Jeff) Sachse, Joe (Rachel) Cohen, Adam (Clara) Cohen, Amy Cohen and her special friend: Tyler Skarvan, Christopher (Vanessa) Penkala, Michael (Emily) Cohen, Meghan Cohen, Katie Schmidt and her special friend: Michael Dvorak, Jonathan Schmidt and his fiancé: Kirsten Kjar, Nicole (Tyler) Behnke, Joshua Cohen, Emily Anne Cohen, Clayton Cohen and his fiancé: Kristin Van Deurzen, Sheila Cohen, Valerie Cohen; seven great-grandchildren: Logan, Lucas, Lily, William, Hazel, Lucy and Christian; one brother and three sisters-in-law: Charles (Mary Ann) Schumacher, Brillion, Marlene Schumacher, Chilton, Joyce Cohen, Wayside, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. In addition to her parents and spouses she was preceded in death by one son-in-law: David Penkala; four brothers and two sisters-in-law: Victor Schumacher, Alfred Schumacher; Clarence (Jean) Schumacher, Leo (Betty) Schumacher; one sister and brother-in-law: Gertrude (Norbert) Miller; two sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law: Catherine (John) Stedl, Bernard Cohen, Doris (Giles) Kane.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Holy Family Parish, 1100 West Ryan Street, Brillion. The Rev. Tom Pomeroy will officiate with burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maple Grove. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In Mary's memory, memorial donations can be made to Holy Family Parish. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 26, 2019