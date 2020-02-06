Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Two Rivers, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Two Rivers, WI
Mary O. Williams


1952 - 2020
Mary O. Williams Obituary
Mary O. Williams

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Mary O. Williams, age 67, of Two Rivers, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Holy Family Medical Center, Manitowoc.

Mary was born April 8, 1952 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Fred and Elizabeth (Dollar) Lutz. She graduated from Shiocton High School with the Class of 1970. On November 28, 1974 she was united in marriage to John Williams in Shiocton, Wisconsin.

After high school, Mary moved to Washington, DC and worked for the FBI for almost 10 years before relocating back to Wisconsin in 1979. Mary and her husband John met while they lived in Washington, DC. Mary was the owner/operator of Warren's Restaurant in Manitowoc from 1997 to 2018. Mary will always be remembered for her generosity, kindness, and giving back to the community. Each year at Warren's she served a huge community Thanksgiving dinner, organized fund raising wine-socials, and ensured Santa would visit.

For the past five years, Mary's favorite activity has been spoiling her grandsons, Declan and Finn. She also enjoyed bike riding and traveling. She visited much of the United States, Australia, and Europe.

Survivors include her husband of over 45 years: John Williams, Two Rivers; two daughters and sons-in-law: Stacey & Steve Kennedy, Chicago; Sarah & Joe Powell, Two Rivers; two grandsons: Declan & Finn; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Peter & Diane Lutz, Little Chute; William & Diane Lutz, Tyler, TX; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: David & Janice Williams, Venice, FL; five nieces and two nephews: Shelly Lutz, Andy Lutz, Kimberly Dewitt, Lindsey Williams, Jennifer Holt, Fay Williams, and Jon Lutz; she is further survived by other relatives and many friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Williams family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
